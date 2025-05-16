Dua Lipa is youngest person to feature on Sunday Times under-40s rich list

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pop star Dua Lipa is the youngest person to feature on this year’s Sunday Times 40 Under 40 Rich List.

Dance The Night singer Lipa, 29, who has won several Brit Awards and three Grammys, is 34th on the list, with an estimated wealth of £115 million.

In 2024 she released her third studio album, Radical Optimism, and headlined Glastonbury Festival on the Friday evening slot.

The newspaper has also published its annual rich list, which is included in a 76-page special edition of its Sunday magazine, revealing the wealth of the 350 richest individuals and families in Britain.

The richest musician on the 40 under 40 list is 34-year-old Shape Of You singer Ed Sheeran who is at number 13 with £370 million, a £30 million increase from last year’s estimate.

He is topped by reality TV star Georgia Toffolo who sits at 12th place with a shared fortune of £425 million, according to The Sunday Times.

The figure combines the estimated wealth of the former Made In Chelsea star, 30, and her husband, BrewDog co-founder James Watt.

In 22nd place on the list is singer Harry Styles, whose wealth amounts to £225 million, which is an increase of around £50 million from last year.

The 31-year-old found fame as a member of boyband One Direction before embarking on a successful solo career which has seen him release a series of hits, including As It Was and Watermelon Sugar.

Further down the list in 26th place is Someone Like You singer Adele, 37, whose wealth amounts to around £170 million, the same estimate the paper gave her last year.

In joint 38th place and worth £100 million is actor Daniel Radcliffe, 35, who made his millions when he shot to fame as a child star playing the title character in the Harry Potter film series, adapted from the novels written by JK Rowling.

The actor is worth the same amount as England football captain Harry Kane, whose wealth was estimated at £75 million last year.

Another sports star featured on the list is retired tennis player Sir Andy Murray, said to be worth £110 million.

Topping the list, which showcases British talent from music, sport, entertainment and business, is Russian-born Israeli entrepreneur Dmitry Bukhman who made his £12.54 billion through the co-creation of mobile gaming giant Playrix, which now employs more than 3,000 people.

The 39-year-old, who gained British citizenship this year, is followed by Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, whose wealth amounts to £9.88 billion.

The duke, who is Prince George’s godfather, inherited his title and a vast land and property portfolio at the age of 25 and is worth £243 million less than the estimate given by The Sunday Times last year.

The list shows the majority of people featured made their millions on their own but four were born into money, according to the publication.

Robert Watts, compiler of The Sunday Times Rich List, said: “Our 40 under 40 list showcases many of the country’s brightest stars from the worlds of tech, fashion, music and sport. Almost all of these people built their fortunes themselves and their number includes some who left school with few, if any, qualifications.

“A third of our list didn’t attend university. At least 11 of our entries were born overseas, underlining the draw our country continues to hold for ambitious, talented young stars to build their reputations and businesses.

“We know many of our readers find the stories inspiring of how the entrepreneurs featured built their ventures. It will be fascinating to watch which of this year’s line-up will prosper in the years ahead.”

The 2025 Sunday Times Rich List charts the wealth of the 350 richest people in the UK and is based on identifiable wealth, including land, property, other assets such as art and racehorses, or significant shares in publicly quoted companies. It excludes bank accounts, to which the paper has no access.

The 40 under 40 list details individuals with the biggest fortunes aged 40 or under as of May 1 2025.