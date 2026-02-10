Dunelm sees profits hit after festive sales miss but trading starting to rebound

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Homewares chain Dunelm has revealed falling profits after seeing sales growth slow sharply over its Christmas quarter as it struggled amid a subdued market and stock availability issues.

The retailer said pre-tax profits fell 7.5% to £114 million in the six months to December 27, with sales growth pulling back to a worse-than-expected 1.6% in the second quarter from 6.2% in the first three months.

It flagged a tough market for homewares over Christmas and an “extremely competitive” Black Friday, with demand for furniture particularly impacted.

The group added it had seen stock shortfalls on key furniture lines after “the forecasting and ordering of a small number of key product lines did not match up to customer demand”, which it is now taking action to address.

But it said trading had begun to recover in its third quarter so far, helped by its winter promotional sale, with overall growth “more in line” with the 3.6% revenues rise reported for the first half as a whole.

Dunelm said: “We remain confident in our plans for the second half, with the full launch of our app planned for spring and furniture availability recovery plans in place.”

However, it struck a cautious tone, saying the “consumer environment remains challenging, with variable trading patterns”.

The group saw shares hit hard in January after it warned full-year profits would come in at the lower end of forecasts at between£214 million and £227 million after disappointing festive sales .

Recently appointed chief executive Clo Moriarty said: “We delivered a solid first-half performance despite a softer second quarter, and we are seeing stronger sales growth in early third quarter following a good winter sale and an encouraging response to our new spring ranges.”

Ms Moriarty added there was “significant headroom for growth” to boost its share of the market.

“There is much more in the tank, and I’m excited for what lies ahead,” she said.

Ms Moriarty, previously chief retail and technology officer at Sainsbury’s, took up the role of chief executive at the furniture store in October.