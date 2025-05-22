EasyJet records ‘slight improvement’ in half-year financial results

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

EasyJet reported a headline pre-tax loss of £394 million for the six months to the end of March.

That is compared with losses of £350 million a year ago, but represents a “slight improvement” of about £50 million when the later timing of Easter this year is taken into account, the airline company said.

Seasonal demand for air travel means airlines often record losses in the winter followed by profits in the summer.

EasyJet said the number of passengers it carried in the first three months of the year was 18.2 million, up 8% compared with a year ago.

Its package holiday arm recorded pre-tax profits of £44 million for the six months to March 31.

That is a 42% increase year-on-year.

EasyJet chief executive Kenton Jarvis said: “We continue to see strong demand for easyJet’s flights and holidays, as we attract more customers through our great fares, friendly service andunrivalled network of destinations.

“We are executing well against our strategy, to drive efficiency and enhance our customer experience both in the sky and on the ground.

“In addition, our commitment to giving customers an even greater choice of flights and holidays will also see us continuing to grow both in Europe and the UK, where we will be launching a new base in Newcastle from next spring.

“We remain focused on delivering another record summer this year, expecting to drive strong earnings growth as we continue to progress towards our target of sustainably generating over £1 billion of annual profit before tax.”