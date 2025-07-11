EastJet update in focus after flights cancelled due to French strikes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

EasyJet will be looked to for any guidance on the impact of recent French air traffic control strikes when it updates on Thursday after it revealed hundreds of flights had to be cancelled.

The group joined budget rival Ryanair in scrapping flights to and from France for two days in July due to the industrial action, with flights over France to destinations such as the UK, Greece, Spain and Ireland also affected.

Tens of thousands of customers saw their travel plans disrupted by the two-day strike on July 3 and 4, with EasyJet cancelling 274 flights, while Ryanair cancelled 170, affecting more than 30,000 passengers with the Irish carrier alone.

Luton-based easyJet’s third quarter figures will be watched for any estimation of a financial blow from the disruption.

The carrier’s package holiday business is expected to be the standout performer once again in the quarter to the end of June, after the division delivered an impressive 42% jump in pre-tax profits to £44 million in the first half.

The airline business had to cut prices to help boost demand for the airline and offset rising costs in the first half and the City will be watching to see if that remains the case as the summer season kicked off.

Aarin Chiekrie, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “EasyJet’s doing a great job of growing its fleet while keeping costs under control.

“But there had been some slight softness on pricing in the second quarter, so markets are keen to hear if that’s picked back up over the third quarter.

“The market seems fairly confident that this will be the case, and full-year pre-tax profit guidance of £703 million should be well within reach.”

EasyJet reported widened headline pre-tax losses of £394 million for the six months to the end of March, compared with losses of £350 million a year earlier.

But the firm said at the time it was a “slight improvement” of about £50 million when the later timing of Easter this year was taken into account.

Seasonal demand for air travel means airlines often record losses in the winter followed by profits in the summer.

Michael Hewson at MCH Market Insights said: “In order to wipe out its first half losses, easyJet needs to see solid gains here, without having to discount.”