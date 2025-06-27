Centrica preparing to take 15% stake in Sizewell C nuclear plant, reports say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British Gas owner Centrica is preparing to take a 15% stake in the UK’s new nuclear power plant Sizewell C, reports have said.

The boss of the Windsor-based energy group earlier this year said he was “hopeful” of striking a deal to invest in the facility.

The investment would mean Centrica has about the same size stake in Sizewell C as French energy giant EDF, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

EDF, which owns and runs Britain’s nuclear facilities, and the Government were the first backers of the project.

But they have been trying to raise billions more from prospective investors, including Centrica.

A spokeswoman for Centrica said it would not comment on speculation about acquisitions or investment.

In February, chief executive Chris O’Shea said the group was in discussions over injecting cash in the new Suffolk-based nuclear plant, with aims to secure a deal in the first half of this year.

He said: “I like nuclear. I’m really hopeful we can make progress with Sizewell C this year.”

But he said it “all depends on the overall cost of the project and returns”.

Mr O’Shea declined to give details on the size of stake Centrica was looking to take in the group, except to say it would be “between 1% or 2% and 50%”.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves earlier this month said £14.2 billion will be invested to build the power plant, marking the end of a long journey to secure funding for the project since it was first earmarked in 2010.

Sizewell C will power the equivalent of six million homes and is planned to be operation in the 2030s, and is expected to create 10,000 jobs, the Government said.

The Financial Times reported that all sides were hopeful of reaching a final investment decision on the project before Parliament breaks for recess on July 21, citing sources familiar with the discussions.