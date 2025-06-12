Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

EDF to buy Pod Point for £10.6m amid ‘slow’ electric car adoption

The energy giant was already a majority shareholder and will take over the rest of the group.

Anna Wise
Thursday 12 June 2025 12:26 BST
EDF has struck a deal to buy electric vehicle charging firm Pod Point for £10.6 million (Yui Mok/PA)
EDF has struck a deal to buy electric vehicle charging firm Pod Point for £10.6 million (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

EDF has struck a deal to buy Pod Point for £10.6 million after the electric vehicle-charging firm grappled with weaker EV sales and a plunging share price.

The energy giant said a takeover was the “only realistic prospect” of allowing Pod Point to keep operating as a business for the future.

EDF was already a majority shareholder and the deal means it will take over the rest of the group.

Pod Point, which has a network of more than 250,000 charging points in the UK, said at the start of the year that it was facing a “difficult market backdrop”.

Pure battery electric cars made up just under a fifth of the new car market last year.

This is despite the Government’s zero-emission vehicles (Zev) mandate requiring carmakers to ensure 22% of their sales were pure electric.

EDF, which currently owns 53% of shares, said the company has consistently been reliant on it for funding and financial support.

Pod Point said on Thursday it has been impacted by the slower-than-expected adoption of EVs and increased competition, meaning it has struggled to make a profit.

EDF said acquiring the business would provide “long-term stability” that would enable it to invest in its charging products.

It has offered 6.5p per Pod Point share, valuing the company at about £10.6 million. It needs to be approved by shareholders.

The business floated on the London Stock Exchange in 2021 and was valued at about £350 million, but saw its share price drop rapidly from the 275p it peaked at.

Its shares were suspended in April after receiving a takeover approach from EDF, and saying it would therefore have to delay publishing its full-year financial results.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in