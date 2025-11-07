Thousands of offshore workers could lose jobs if they fail to lose weight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Industry leaders have insisted a “comprehensive plan” is in place to help thousands of offshore workers at risk of losing their job because of their weight.

Trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) is bringing in guidelines from November 2026 which will require all those working offshore to weigh less than 124kg (19.5st).

The change is being made to ensure people can be winched off platforms by helicopter, if needed, in an emergency situation.

Graham Skinner, the health and safety manager at OEUK, said the organisation will be “working really hard” over the next 12 months to ensure affected workers can lose weight.

Noting the “population in general is getting heavier”, he said there are about 2,500 people employed offshore who are above the limit and “who will definitely have to lose weight”.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme, he stressed: “Those people will be really supported by the offshore community and their employers during that time.”

Mr Skinner said there are a further 2,500 offshore workers who are “below the weight limit but might need some additional support and weight management”, meaning “5,000 is the total number of people who might be affected to some lesser or greater extent” by the policy change.

He said: “We have got quite a comprehensive plan to manage people’s weight, so we will work really hard over the next year to make sure people can lose weight that are above the weight limit.”

Asked if people could lose their jobs if they fail to shed the pounds, Mr Skinner said this could happen in “the very worst cases”.

He said: “Employers will have a duty to support their workers through this and try to find reasonable solutions for it, but in the very worst cases that would be the case for some people.”

Insisting it is a “really important topic”, he noted that “our population in general is getting heavier, and that is reflected in the offshore population”.

He said: “We have been addressing this over the years, but unfortunately weight has continued to rise.

“It increases year on year and it begins to create some challenges across all the safety systems we have in place offshore to bring workers home if the worst happens, whether its illness or injury.

“We’ve had a comprehensive review of those safety systems, and individuals’ weight is a real challenge.

“We’ve worked together for the last two-and-a-half years as an industry to find solutions across things like lifeboats, stretchers, helicopter rescue, and we’ve really discovered a weight limit is the only solution available to us.”

“We have addressed these issues in the past, we have perhaps dealt with symptoms rather than the cause, we have upgraded lifeboats in the past, we have brought in the extra broad categorisation for helicopter passengers.”