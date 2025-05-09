Energy suppliers pay out £7m after overcharging 34,000 customers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ten energy suppliers have paid out around £7 million in compensation and refunds after an error led to some customers being overcharged, the energy watchdog has said.

Industry regulator Ofgem said the compensation and refunds will have been paid out to more than 34,000 customers.

It said this included more than 20,000 customers at the UK’s largest supplier Octopus Energy, which paid out £2.64 million in refunds and made a £546,278 goodwill payment.

The error also impacted customers at Utility Warehouse, Ovo Energy, So Energy, Outfox The Market, Ecotricity, E.On Next, Tru Energy, Rebel Energy and EDF Energy.

Utility Warehouse paid out more than £2 million in refunds after 8,272 of its customers were overcharged.

Ofgem said the issue – which took place between January 2019 and September 2024 – affected customers with more than one electricity meter point at their properties recording energy usage.

Suppliers can apply multiple standing charges for homes with multiple meters but Ofgem said this resulted in some customers being “erroneously charged more than is allowed under the price cap”.

The latest Ofgem price cap would see an average household with an annual energy bill of £1,738.

Charlotte Friel, director of retail pricing and systems at Ofgem, said: “We expect all suppliers to have robust processes in place so they can bill their customers accurately.

“While it’s clear that on this occasion errors were made, thankfully, the issues were promptly resolved, and customers are being refunded.

“Today’s outcome serves as a reminder to all energy suppliers that they must implement the price cap properly and do their due diligence.

“It also shows that, where appropriate, Ofgem is prepared to work with suppliers that fail to comply with our rules.”

The regulator said all 10 suppliers have since updated their systems and processes to stop the issue recurring.