Call to cap car bonnet heights as SUVs present ‘growing threat to public safety’

A limit on the height of car bonnets is needed as SUVs present a “clear and growing threat to public safety”, according to a new report.

The think tank Transport & Environment (T&E) said UK drivers bought a disproportionately large amount of new cars with high bonnets compared with the European Union (EU).

The study, which covered the UK, EU and Norway, called for the introduction of a ban on new vehicles with a bonnet height exceeding 85cm.

Under the proposal, the restriction would be implemented in 2035 to give manufacturers time to adjust.

The study found that the average bonnet height of new cars sold in the UK, EU and Norway had risen from 76.9cm in 2010 to 83.8cm in 2024.

That was an average increase of half-a-centimetre each year.

This coincided with the rapid growth of SUV sales.

They accounted for a third of all new car registrations in the UK last year, compared with some 12% a decade earlier.

SUVs are generally taller, wider and heavier than traditional cars, and less fuel-efficient.

Many drivers favour their higher seating position.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and Jeep account for all sales of vehicles in the UK, EU and Norway with bonnets exceeding one metre.

The UK accounted for 39% of these transactions, despite just 15% of sales of all vehicles being made in the country.

T&E accused JLR and Jeep of “trading on the intimidation that comes with high-fronted vehicles (and) ignoring their related dangers”.

Researchers found that in crashes, vehicles with high bonnets were more likely to strike the heads of children and adults’ vital organs.

Hitting pedestrians above their centre of gravity meant the person was more likely to be knocked under the car rather than pushed to the side, the report noted.

Tests by Loughborough University School of Design found that drivers in the highest fronted vehicles could not see children as old as nine standing in front.

The report stated: “The rise in high-fronted SUVs poses a clear and growing threat to public safety, especially for children.

“With no benefit to society and mounting evidence of harm, it’s time for lawmakers at all levels to act.

“Capping bonnet height is a simple, effective step to protect all road users and curb the spread of oversized vehicles.

“It is neither safe nor credible to let bonnet height continue rising.”

Steve Gooding, director of motoring research charity the RAC Foundation, said: “Over the past decade the number of pedestrians hurt or killed on the roads has fallen, but only at around half the rate of car occupants.

“It is incumbent on carmakers to ensure they pay enough attention to those around a vehicle as to those within it, and that will include making assessments about car heights and weights.”

JLR and Jeep were approached for a comment.

Last week, London Assembly Members agreed a motion calling on the city’s mayor Sir Sadiq Khan to seek higher taxes and parking fees for SUVs.