EVs could power homes if UK suffers major power cut – think tank

Electric vehicles (EVs) could power homes if the UK suffers power outages similar to those in Spain and Portugal, a think tank has said.

The Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) said 60% of an EV’s battery is capable of providing nearly six days of electricity for a typical UK home.

EVs with V2G (vehicle to grid) or V2H (vehicle to home) functionality are able to send energy back from their battery to the grid or home via a bi-directional charger.

The technology enables EVs to be used to generate money by charging when electricity is cheap – such as overnight – and selling it back at peak times.

The ECIU estimated that EV owners could make £630 a year in this way.

Several EV users in Spain posted on social media that they were using this technology to power their homes during widespread power outages that began on Monday.

One claimed they were “the only one with electricity in my neighbourhood thanks to my electric car”.

ECIU head of transport Colin Walker said: “As well as reducing emissions and saving their owners hundreds of pounds in running costs, EVs are also capable of adding resilience to their owners’ homes.

“More and more EVs are arriving on the market that are capable of returning power to the home.

“In an unprecedented blackout like the one we just saw in Spain, these EVs will allow people to keep their lights on, their fridges cold and their wireless routers running for days.

“Owners of V2G-capable EVs are also able to charge their cars when electricity is cheap and sell it back to the grid when demand is higher, earning them hundreds of pounds a year.”

Automotive industry veteran Andy Palmer recalled how Japan suffered major power cuts following a tsunami in 2011, while he was at manufacturer Nissan.

He said: “My team and I commissioned Leaf-to-Home where the car could power the house, and the very first unit was installed in my house in Tokyo in 2012.

“This technology isn’t new, but it does work and we do need it.

“EVs can, and will, deliver the balance that the grid needs as we transition to a renewable future.”

This week’s blackouts caused major disruption in Spain and Portugal, with businesses unable to accept card payments, metro systems closed and traffic lights out of action.