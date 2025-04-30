Extended opening hours for pubs on VE Day approved by MPs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pubs and bars have been granted permission to stay open for longer to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Venues in England and Wales which usually close at 11pm will be able to keep serving for an extra two hours on Thursday May 8 to celebrate.

Home Office minister Dame Diana Johnson said the extension represents the Government’s commitment to remembering Britain’s “finest hour”.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer had said extending the opening hours “will give people the opportunity to join in celebrations and raise a glass to all of the men and women who served their country”.

Pub hours have been relaxed before for occasions of “exceptional national significance”, such as the Euro 2024 final and major royal celebrations.

Speaking in the Commons on Wednesday, Dame Diana said: “The Government considers the 80th anniversary of VE Day to be an occasion of national significance and, as such, worthy of the proposed extension before the House today.

“Turning to the practical details, this order makes provision to relax licensing arrangements in England and Wales and allow licensed premises to extend their opening hours on Thursday May 8 for a further two hours from 11pm until 1am the following morning.

“A truncated consultation was conducted with key stakeholders who were supportive of the extension, and we take the view that this order will not bring about any significant crime and disorder due to the nature of the events.

“However, we recognise that there may be implications for police resourcing, and we will continue to work with stakeholders to mitigate any concerns around the impact.

“As well as enabling celebrations, the extension has the added potential benefit of providing a welcome boost to the hospitality sector, and I hope that members on all sides of the House will agree that this order represents an appropriate use of the powers conferred on the Home Secretary by the Licensing Act 2003.”

“This extension reflects our commitment to remembering what was a truly momentous event, our finest hour, to celebrate those who defended our country, liberated Europe and secured peace,” she added.

VE Day commemorations will start on the May bank holiday on Monday May 5.

The Cenotaph will be dressed in Union flags and there will be a military procession from Whitehall to Buckingham Palace and an RAF flypast over London.

On May 8, there will be a party at Horse Guards Parade shown live on BBC One.