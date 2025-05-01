Fact check: Some households need new meters before end of June

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A widely shared social media post claimed: “Radio saying people may be cut off from electricity because they have old style meters and not smart ones.”

Evaluation

People with a particular type of meter are being contacted by their energy supplier to ensure they change their meters ahead of a deadline at the end of June.

If they do not change meter their old electricity meter could stop working properly, which could prevent their heating or hot water from coming on.

But this does not affect all “old-style” meters, only one particular type of meter which last year was installed in around 800,000 homes across the UK.

The facts

The changes are set to impact Radio Teleswitch (RTS) meters across the UK. These meters are controlled by long-wave radio signals, which tell the meter when to switch between peak and off-peak prices.

In October 2024 energy regulator Ofgem said that around 800,000 RTS meters need to be replaced across the country.

The technology that sends signals to the meters was introduced in the 1980s and is now getting to the end of its natural lifespan, trade body Energy UK has said.

“This means that the equipment that produces the radio signal can’t be adequately maintained any more,” Energy UK added.

This means that on June 30 2025 the radio signal and its supporting infrastructure will close down.

Households have been warned that if they do not switch to a new meter their heating and hot water might either stay on all the time or not come on at all. They could be charged at the wrong time of day, which could lead to higher bills.

Most households will see their meters changed to a smart meter. However some may be unable to get a smart meter. In those cases they will have different suitable meter installed instead.

Links

Post on X (archived)

Ofgem – Energy sector taskforce unites to tackle Radio Teleswitch challenge (archived)

The Radio Teleswitch Service switch-off: What you need to know (archived)

Energy Saving Trust – RTS meter switch off: what you need to know (archived)

Ofgem – Replacing your Radio Teleswitch electricity meter (archived)