Fashion tycoon named Scotland’s richest person for fourth year in a row

Anders Holch Povlsen has been named the richest person in Scotland for the fourth year in a row, the Sunday Times Rich List 2025 has revealed.

The fashion tycoon topped the list after seeing his fortune grow by just under £1 billion over the past year, and he is now worth £7.7 billion, compared with £6.7 billion last year.

The Danish billionaire is the chief executive of international clothing retailer Bestseller, which includes brands such as Jack & Jones, which was founded by his father Troels Holch Povlsen in 1975.

He is also the largest shareholder in online fashion retailer Asos.

Whisky tycoon Glenn Gordon and Family remain in second place, with his net worth having increased by £779 million by in the last year to just under £6.4 billion.

Sir Ian Wood and family remain in third place, having seen their fortune increase by £3 million to just over £1.9 billion.

Lady Philomena Clark and family, owners of car retailer Arnold Clark, jumped one place into fourth spot this year, their fortune having increased by £75 million to just over £1.6 billion.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling saw her fortune remain the same at £945 million, putting her in the eighth on this year’s list.

Meanwhile media and television personality Georgia Toffolo, who is married to BrewDog entrepreneur James Watt, topped the Scottish under-40 list with a fortune totalling £425 million.

This year saw the largest fall in the number of billionaires in the Rich List’s 37-year history, with 156 this year compared with a peak of 177 in 2022.

Robert Watts, compiler of the Sunday Times Rich List, said the decades-old list is “changing”.

“Our billionaire count is down and the combined wealth of those who feature in our research is falling,” he said.

“We are also finding fewer of the world’s super rich are coming to live in the UK.

“This year we were also struck by the strength of criticism for Rachel Reeves’ Treasury.

“We expected the abolition of non-dom status would anger affluent people from overseas.

“But homegrown young tech entrepreneurs and those running centuries-old family firms are also warning of serious consequences to a range of tax changes unveiled in last October’s budget.

“Our research continues to find a wide variety of self-made entrepreneurs building fortunes, not just from artificial intelligence, video games and new technologies but also mundane, everyday items such as makeup, radiators and jogging bottoms.

“We know many of our readers find these people and their stories inspiring — especially the many who had tough starts or setbacks to their lives and careers.”

