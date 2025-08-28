Drax under investigation by City watchdog over biomass sourcing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Energy company Drax is under investigation by the UK’s financial watchdog over the firm’s sourcing of wood for biomass pellets in the wake of whistleblower claims.

The London-listed group said the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) probe covers more than two years, from January 2022 to March 2024, and will also look at compliance of Drax’s annual reports from 2021, 2022 and 2023 with rules over listing, disclosure and transparency.

Drax said it will “co-operate with the FCA as part of their investigation”.

Shares in the FTSE 250 firm fell 8% in morning trading on Thursday.

It follows accusations by Drax’s former head of public affairs and policy, Rowaa Ahmar, in March that the company had misled over its sourcing of wood for biomass pellets, which were made as part of her claim for unfair dismissal at an employment tribunal.

Drax denied her claims.

The firm and Ms Ahmar reached a settlement with Drax just over a week after the case opened.

Just weeks before the tribunal, the Government confirmed it would continue with new subsidies for Drax’s wood-burning power plant in North Yorkshire after the existing subsidy ends in 2027.

The major power station produces around 5% of the UK’s electricity and ministers said at the time that the plant was “important to delivering a secure, value-for-money power system”.

But the new arrangements will halve the subsidies paid to Drax and include a windfall mechanism that means that 30% to 60% of profits will be returned to consumers if they go above expected limits.

Drax would not be financially viable without the billions it has received in government subsidies for burning wood pellets, classed as renewable energy.

Environmental groups and campaigners have long called for an end to all subsidies for burning wood from forests and energy crops in power stations, redirecting the money to wind and solar instead.

Investigations by green groups have also alleged that Drax used wood from environmentally important forests around the world and the company has previously said it is confident its biomass is sustainable and legally harvested.