Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Firefighters recommended to accept 3.2% pay rise

The FBU leader has urged the Government to invest to protect the public and fund bigger pay increases in the future.

Alan Jones
Thursday 24 April 2025 14:32 BST
General view of equipment in a fire engine (Rui Vieira/PA)
General view of equipment in a fire engine (Rui Vieira/PA) (PA Archive)

Firefighters are being urged to accept a 3.2% pay increase.

The executive council of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) is recommending that members accept the offer, saying there are additional commitments to discuss pay progression and pay for additional duties and skills.

General secretary Steve Wright warned that “inflation-level pay rises will not be enough”, and that the government must invest to protect the public and fund bigger pay increases in the future.

If accepted, the offer would come into effect from July across the UK.

FBU members will now vote on the offer, with results expected before the end of May.

Mr Wright added: “3.2% will insulate firefighters and fire control staff from inflation for a year.

“This offer will also open up the possibility of restructuring fire service pay to recognise additional skills and duties.

“But we need to be clear that inflation-level pay rises will not be enough in the long run.

“Since 2010, firefighters have lost around 12% of the value of their pay.

“Workers rightly expect Labour to repair the damage of austerity.

“Firefighters and fire control staff work round the clock, often risking their own health and safety, to keep the public safe.

“The new Government has an opportunity to rebuild the fire service with investment and pay reform.

“We will push them to deliver.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in