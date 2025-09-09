First Minister to meet President Trump to discuss whisky tariffs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

First Minister John Swinney is to meet President Donald Trump in the Oval Office to discuss whisky tariffs.

Mr Swinney is in the United States to undertake a series of trade and political meetings involving both main US political parties.

The meeting at the White House is set to last around 30 minutes and take place at 14.00 EDT which will be 19.00 GMT.

Prior to the meeting at the White House, the First Minister met representatives and member companies of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (Discus) and the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) at Mount Vernon, the home of US founding father George Washington and the site of a whisky distillery he opened in 1798 which was operated by his Scottish farm hand, James Anderson.

Mr Swinney said: “When President Trump came to Scotland in July, we raised Scotch whisky with him and got it on the trade deal agenda.

“Now, with just over a week to go before the president makes a state visit to the UK, we have a critical chance to follow up and make the case for a better deal.

“Scotch whisky holds a unique position, as it can only legally be produced in Scotland.

“Scotch whisky and Kentucky bourbon have made common cause.

“This isn’t a case of US business versus imports to the US.

“Both agree that they want no tariffs.

“That’s a real strength.

“Today’s discussions with the president are another chance to make that case and to fight for the very best deal possible for Scotland.”

The First Minister flew to Washington DC on Tuesday saying he would be “pressing the case” for a better tariff deal for Scotch whisky in key talks in the United States.