Employees urged to let staff watch Euro 2020 games

Employers should make arrangements to allow workers to watch Euro 2020 games, the general secretary of the TUC, Frances O’Grady, has said. “Millions of workers around the UK will want to cheer on their national teams in Euro 2020, especially after the tournament was postponed last year.

“Bosses should talk to their staff and try and let people who want to watch the games do so, either at work or at home, and then claim back their time afterwards.”

The TUC has suggested that managers should:

Talk to their employees in advance about arrangements for key games.

Arrange for their staff to watch the game somewhere on the company’s premises, if appropriate.

Allow staff working from home to finish early to watch games.

Allow staff to work flexibly and to come in early or later to finish their shifts.

Be as flexible as possible with annual leave requests.

Matches kick off at various times – with England vs Germany starting at 5pm on Tuesday – meaning many people will want to clock off early in order to enjoy the games. Meanwhile, more than one in five UK employees (5.6 million people) work evenings and weekends, many of whom will want to watch the final matches too, said the TUC.

As the delayed tournament enters into its final stages, the TUC has said that flexibility in working makes employees happier and more productive as a result.

Flexible working is currently not a right in the UK, although all employees do have a right to request flexible working arrangements after having been in a post for more than 26 weeks.

Ms O’Grady, an England and Arsenal fan, said: “Whether it’s about major sporting events like Euro 2020, attending a medical appointment or picking up the kids from school, allowing people more flexibility in how and when they do their work makes them happier. It cuts absenteeism and raises productivity.”