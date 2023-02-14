Ford to axe 1,300 jobs in UK in huge restructuring across Europe

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ford has announced it is scrapping 3,800 jobs across Europe, including 1,300 in the UK.

The global carmaker said the jobs would be axed over the next three years as part of plans to reinvent the brand and focus on a smaller range of electric vehicles.

Some 2,800 engineering roles will be axed by 2025, and around 1,000 jobs in its administrative, marketing, sales and distribution teams across Europe are set to go.

Ford said the shake-up will pave the way for a profitable future and to compete with rival car brands in Europe, which has faced significant economic and political challenges.

The job losses will create a “leaner, more competitive cost structure” for the business and help with the transition toward a smaller, more focused and increasingly electric product portfolio, the company said.

Martin Sander, the general manager of Ford Model e in Europe, said: “These are difficult decisions, not taken lightly. We recognise the uncertainty it creates for our team, and I assure them we will be offering them our full support in the months ahead.

“We will engage in consultations with our social partners so we can move forward together on building a thriving future for our business in Europe.”