Ryanair and easyJet cancel hundreds of flights amid air traffic control strikes

Thousands of passengers have had their travel plans disrupted after low-cost airlines Ryanair and easyJet cancelled hundreds of flights due to French air traffic control strikes.

Ryanair said it was forced to make 170 cancellations on Thursday and Friday as the strikes affect flights to and from France – and also flights over the country to destinations such as the UK, Greece, Spain and Ireland – impacting more than 30,000 passengers.

Luton-based rival easyJet said it had cancelled 124 flights today and was scrapping 150 tomorrow due to the industrial action.

EasyJet said customers have been contacted directly and have the option to transfer to another flight for free or receive a refund, but advised all passengers to check the status of their flights in case of further disruption over the next two days.

“While this is outside of our control, we will do all we can to minimise the impact of the strike action,” easyJet said.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary renewed calls on EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to take “urgent action” to reform European Union air traffic control (ATC) services in light of the disruption, which comes at the start of the European summer holidays.

Mr O’Leary said: “Once again, European families are held to ransom by French air traffic controllers going on strike.

“It is not acceptable that overflights over French airspace en route to their destination are being cancelled/delayed as a result of yet another French ATC strike.

“It makes no sense and is abundantly unfair on EU passengers and families going on holidays.”

EasyJet echoed the plea, asking for “long-term solutions”.

It said: “On behalf of our passengers we are extremely unhappy with the strike action, particularly given the current performance of French ATC which has been the leading cause of airspace delays in Europe this summer.

“Long term solutions must be found for our customers and crew who suffer repeated disruption.”

Airlines have long-campaigned for an overhaul of ATC services across Europe.

Ryanair said it wants the EU to ensure ATC services are fully staffed for the first wave of daily departures, as well as to protect overflights during national ATC strikes.

“These two splendid reforms would eliminate 90% of all ATC delays and cancellations, and protect EU passengers from these repeated and avoidable ATC disruptions due to yet another French ATC strike,” Mr O’Leary added.

Ryanair also said on Wednesday it had been hit by the recent conflict in the Middle East, and it cancelled more than 800 flights last month.

It is among those to have cancelled and rerouted flights amid the conflict between Israel and Iran, as well as continued attacks in Gaza, which last week saw flights halted at Dubai airport in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).