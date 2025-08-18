Top executives’ pay in UK hits record high – reaching 122 times of average worker

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Executive pay at Britain’s largest listed companies has soared to a new record high, with analysis revealing more FTSE 100 firms paid top bosses at least £10 million.

Median chief executive officer pay reached £4.58 million in 2024-2025, a 6.8% increase on the previous year. This unprecedented level of remuneration was highlighted in the High Pay Centre’s latest report.

It marks the fourth year in a row that chief executives have taken home a record amount.

It also means that the average FTSE 100 chief executive is now paid 122 times the median UK full-time worker, according to the research.

There were 13 companies on the index of the UK’s top 100 listed firms paying their chief executives £10 million or more – up from 10 last year.

Among the highest-paid bosses in the UK is pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca’s chief Pascal Soriot, who took home a pay packet worth £14.7 million in 2024.

Peter Dilnot, chief executive of aerospace giant Melrose Industries, earned a bumper £45.5 million last year in pay and bonus awards.

open image in gallery Among the highest-paid bosses in the UK is AstraZeneca’s chief Pascal Soriot ( AstraZeneca )

Pay deals worth £200 million for the company’s directors were rejected by shareholders in April.

Meanwhile, Rolls-Royce’s Tufan Erginbilgic took a nearly £10 million reduction in his pay package in 2024, totalling £4.1 million thanks to fewer share awards.

The High Pay Centre also found that, on a mean basis, pay for FTSE executives was £5.91 million in 2024-2025.

This was a surge of 15.4% compared with the previous year, surpassing the previous record of £5.79 million set in 2017-2018.

open image in gallery London Stock Exchange ( Alamy/PA )

Nine companies had women chief executives for the entire financial year, with their median pay amounting to £3.27 million.

The think tank said it was calling for “excessive spending on top earners” by leading UK firms to be addressed through reforms to corporate pay-setting rules.

This includes implementing the Government’s Employment Rights Bill with measures ensuring trade unions have reasonable access to workplaces, and new rules requiring companies consistently to disclose the pay of their top earners.