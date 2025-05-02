FTSE 100 seals longest ever winning streak amid recovery from April tariff shock

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The FTSE 100 jumped on Friday, completing its longest ever run of consecutive days in the green.

London’s blue-chip index ended the day well into positive territory, rising 99.55 points to finish the day at 8,596.35, a 1.17% rise.

It marked 15 days of consecutive gains for the market, after investors were buoyed by the Chinese government indicating that it is open to trade talks with the US.

China’s commerce ministry said on Friday: “The US has recently taken the initiative on many occasions to convey information to China through relevant parties, saying it hopes to talk with China.”

More widely, the winning streak is part of a longer-term recovery after markets were pummelled at the start of the month by Donald Trump’s announcement of global trade tariffs.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown: “The FTSE 100 has significantly more power in reserve and could have further to run, given that the index has not yet regained the record levels reached in March.

“However, uncertainty over US trade policy and the extent of the effect on the global economy is likely to put a lid on further gains.”

Elsewhere, Germany’s Dax rose 2.49% and France’s Cac 40 rose 2.33%.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 was up 1.6% as European markets were closing, while the Dow Jones was up 1.41%.

Sterling was roughly level against the dollar at 1.3286, while it was 0.3% down against the euro at 1.1726.

In company news, Marks & Spencer said it is “working day and night” to manage the impact of a damaging cyber attack.

Stuart Machin, chief executive of the high street giant, said he is “really sorry” customers have been affected by the fallout from the attack.

The retailer is currently unable to process any online orders after shutting down parts of its online systems to deal with a “cyber incident”.

M&S first reported the issue over the Easter weekend but has seen its operations impacted for more than a week.

Shares fell 2.1% on Friday.

Meanwhile, NatWest revealed its profit jumped by more than a third in recent months as the bank said its customers were “resilient” against “increased global economic uncertainty”.

The boss of the banking group said confidence had dropped among households and businesses but behaviour had not changed.

NatWest Group, which also incorporates Royal Bank of Scotland and Coutts, reported an operating pre-tax profit of £1.8 billion for the first three months of 2025.

This was 36% higher than the £1.3 billion made this time last year and exceeded the expectations of analysts for the quarter.

Shares rose 1.03%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were IAG, up 13.3p to 279p, Melrose Industries, up 21.2p to 455.9p, Babcock, up 32p to 842p, Rentokil, up 12.5p to 359.4p, and Spirax, up 190p to 6115p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Sainsbury’s, down 4.6p to 263.4p, United Utilities, down 17p to 1115p, Whitbread, down 39p to 2704p, Severn Trent, down 39p to 2741p, and Kingfisher, down 4p to 287.9p.