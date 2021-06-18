London’s FTSE 100 closed in negative territory as mining stocks decline and inflation fears mount, after back to back positive sessions for almosta week.

The blue-chip index closed 31 points or 0.4 per cent down, at 7,153. Meanwhile the domestically focused FTSE 250 closed 0.3 per cent down.

The index was dragged by commodity prices, however, UK’s plans to ease travel restrictions allowed airline shares to advance.

Other European markets ended positive, as CAC closed 0.2 per cent up and DAX 0.1 per cent up.

The US markets closed mixed as the selloff continued following the Federal Reserve’s policy update. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell again on Thursday by 210 points, or 0.6%, to 33,823, while the S&P 500 fell 0.04% to 4,222 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.9% to 14,161.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Friday morning trade as stocks followed global peers. Japan’s Nikkei 225 is trading marginally after the Bank of Japan announced its decision to hold steady on monetary policy on Friday, as well as an extension of the duration of its pandemic relief programme.

The Shanghai Composite declined 0.4 per cent, Hang Seng is up by 0.6 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.3 per cent up.

Indian indices opened higher on Friday but declined later, dragged by commodity stocks. Sensex is trading around 200 points down while Nifty is 0.5 per cent down.