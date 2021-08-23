Indian stocks entered the first trading session of the week, recouping some of the losses suffered during the previous sessions. S&P BSE Sensex opened over 300 points higher and was currently at 55,392 while the NSE Nifty 50 index was at 16,450.

Asian markets rose on Monday after gains reported by the US markets. Japan’s Nikkei 225 opened stronger and surged over 1.5 per cent. Both Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite are over one per cent higher.

US markets rebounded on Friday with the three leading indexes ending in the green with support from tech stocks. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.6 per cent higher, S&P 0.8 per cent up and Nasdaq Composite surging over a per cent.

However, all three Wall Street indices saw the worst weekly losses in two months.

London’s FTSE 100 ended the week on a more stable ground after falling off heavily in the previous session. However, it closed with a weekly loss of almost two per cent.

On Friday, the blue-chip index ended 29 points, or 0.4 per cent higher, reaching the levels of 7,088. The index lost its level of 7,100 it attained early this month on Thursday.

Fashion retail company JD, tobacco giant Imperial, and retailer B&M were the highest gainers on the index, all ending 2 per cent higher. While mining giant Anglo American was the biggest faller again, continuing with the major hit commodity stocks witnessed on Thursday.

European stocks also showed a little recovery on Friday but closed the week lower, despite gains. The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended the session up 0.3 per cent while losing 1.3 per cent weekly. While Germany’s DAX was up 0.17 on Friday but lost 0.4 per cent weekly and France’s CAC up 0.3 per cent, lost 3.2 per cent in the last five sessions.