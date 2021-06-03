When does the furlough scheme end, who is eligible and what support is available?

Could furlough be extended?

Michael Gove has indicated that the government is “open minded” about extending the scheme.

Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, will use a four-nations summit with Mr Johnson on Thursday to push for the job retention scheme to continue beyond its current September expiry date.

When asked about the possibility of it being extended, Mr Gove said: "We are open minded, yes."

Speaking ahead of the four-nations summit on tackling Covid, the Cabinet Office minister said the initiative, which sees the taxpayer pay cash towards workers' wages, had been a "huge success" that was only possible "thanks to the broad shoulders of the UK Treasury".

He insisted higher spending as a response to the coronavirus pandemic would continue, as the country as a whole seeks to "build back better".

The Scottish government has voiced concerns about a possible return to austerity from the Conservatives at Westminster, but Mr Gove told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme: "We'll be spending more.

"We'll be spending more on the NHS, we will be spending more on education, we will be spending more on criminal justice, because in all of these areas it is absolutely vital that we build back better.

"Extra funding for everyone will continue, and it is important we all learn from each other about how that money should be spent."