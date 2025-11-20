Games Workshop shares surge after eyeing profit and sales growth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shares in Games Workshop have soared by more than a 10th after the maker of the Warhammer game series said it was expecting sales and profits to jump this year.

The Nottingham-based company rose to the top of the FTSE 100 index after publishing an update on its trading performance.

It told investors that it was estimating revenues for the six months to the end of November of at least £310 million, which would be a 15% jump from the £269 million generated in the same period last year.

The group’s pre-tax profit is forecast to be about £135 million for the half-year, up from nearly £127 million in 2024.

Shares were climbing by about 11% on Thursday.

Games Workshop had previously warned that tariff plans under US President Donald Trump could wipe £12 million off its profits.

It did not provide investors with a further update on the impact on Thursday, but is nonetheless expecting its half-year profits to have increased compared to 2024.

Games Workshop was promoted to the FTSE 100 last year, just under 50 years after founders Ian Livingstone, Steve Jackson and John Peake set up the company in in 1975.

The company runs about 570 stores globally selling Warhammer miniatures that people can collect, paint, and play games with.

It also has licensing agreements with partners who make video games based around the fantasy sci-fi universe.