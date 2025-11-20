Games Workshop continues to be surprise success as shares surge despite Trump
Shares were climbing by about 11% on Thursday
Shares in Games Workshop, the maker of the popular Warhammer game series, soared by more than a tenth today after the company announced it was expecting a substantial jump in sales and profits this year. The Nottingham-based firm rose to the top of the FTSE 100 index following its latest trading update.
The company informed investors it expects revenues for the six months to the end of November to reach at least £310 million, a 15 per cent increase from the £269 million generated in the same period last year. Pre-tax profit for the half-year is forecast to be around £135 million, an uplift from nearly £127 million in the comparable period.
Shares were climbing by about 11% on Thursday.
Games Workshop had previously warned that tariff plans under US President Donald Trump could wipe £12 million off its profits.
It did not provide investors with a further update on the impact on Thursday, but is nonetheless expecting its half-year profits to have increased compared to 2024.
Games Workshop was promoted to the FTSE 100 last year, just under 50 years after founders Ian Livingstone, Steve Jackson and John Peake set up the company in in 1975.
The company runs about 570 stores globally selling Warhammer miniatures that people can collect, paint, and play games with.
It also has licensing agreements with partners who make video games based around the fantasy sci-fi universe.