Gap has announced it will close 19 stores in the UK and Ireland this year after reporting losses of £740m in just three months.

The clothing chain becomes the latest retailer to permanently close sites during the coronavirus pandemic which has severely impacted sales.

Gap did not say how many jobs would be affected.

In a statement, Gap said: “We believe in the power of Gap brand internationally. Through a strategic review begun last fall, we are evaluating our operating model in Europe.

“We are keen to maintain a presence in Europe. While we continue to look at different operating models for our UK and ROI business, customers may continue shopping Gap online or at one of our other 50+ Gap stores.”