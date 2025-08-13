Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Gatwick baggage screeners to strike from next week

Unite said the workers are among the lowest paid at the West Sussex airport, earning ‘just above the minimum wage’.

Neil Lancefield
Wednesday 13 August 2025 09:14 BST
A trade union has announced a strike at Gatwick airport from next week which it claims will put all departing flights at risk of disruption (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A trade union has announced a strike at Gatwick airport from next week which it claims will put all departing flights at risk of disruption.

Unite said baggage screeners employed by ICTS will walk out in a dispute over pay from August 22-26 – which includes a bank holiday weekend – and August 29 to September 2.

The union said the workers are among the lowest paid at the West Sussex airport, earning “just above the minimum wage”.

Meanwhile, ICTS made a profit before tax of £6.1 million in 2024, a 46.9% increase compared to the previous year, according to the union.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “ICTS has more than enough money to offer these workers a fair pay rise.

“Not doing so is just corporate greed.

“ICTS’ Gatwick workers will receive Unite’s complete backing for as long as it takes during their strikes for fair pay.”

Unite said “all flights out of Gatwick will face disruption”, and industrial action “will intensify if the dispute is not resolved”.

Gatwick was approached for a comment.

