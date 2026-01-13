The Gym Group steps up new openings after strong trading

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Gym Group has announced plans to open 75 new sites over the next three years, 25 more than previously stated, after reporting strong revenue growth and rising membership numbers.

The low-cost fitness firm reported strong top-line growth in a pre-close trading update on Tuesday, with like-for-like revenue up 3% year on year, while total revenue rose 8% to £244.9 million for the year ended December 31.

Owing to its strong trading performance, the firm now says it expects to open 75 new sites over the next three years, up from 50, with 20 new sites set to open in 2026.

Will Orr, chief executive of The Gym Group, said the company sees “significant opportunities ahead in a market with structural growth tailwinds”, and will therefore accelerate its “organically funded rollout to around 75 new sites over the next three years”.

Gym membership also grew by 4% over the year, up from 891,000 to 923,000.

The company has previously pointed to strong demand from health-conscious Gen Z helping to boost membership numbers, with around 40% of members now coming from the younger generation, highlighting interest in the group’s value-focused offer.

The Gym Group currently operates 260 sites across the UK, with around 70 million visits a year.

“We entered the key new year member recruitment period well prepared, and our high-value, low-cost offering, enabled by an advantage business model, continues to resonate strongly with consumers”, Mr Orr said.

Analysts at Jefferies said the group’s trading update demonstrates an “all-round positive performance”, citing “positive openings, yield progress and membership gains”, and said they expect the momentum to continue into 2026.

The group also said it met its target of opening between 14 and 16 sites in 2025, completing 16 openings during the year.

It also announced plans to begin a £10 million share buyback programme, funded by surplus cash, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

The Gym Group is due to publish its full-year results on March 11.