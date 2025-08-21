Consumer confidence reaches highest point of year despite ‘clouds on horizon’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Consumer confidence has reached its highest point this year amid “clouds on the horizon” in the form of inflation and rising unemployment, according to a long-running survey.

GfK’s Consumer Confidence Index increased by two points to minus 17 in August, driven by improved personal finances likely thanks to the latest cut to interest rates.

Earlier this month, the Bank of England voted to cut its base interest rate from 4.25% to 4%.

Confidence in personal finances over both the last year and the coming 12 months rose three points, to minus four and positive five respectively.

The measure for the general economic situation of the country during the last 12 months is up two points to minus 42 – seven points worse than a year ago – while the expectations for the next 12 months fell one point to minus 30 – 15 points worse than last August.

The major purchase index – a measure of confidence in buying big ticket items – is up two points to minus 13.

Neil Bellamy, consumer insights director at GfK, said: “The biggest changes in August are in confidence in personal finances, with the scores looking back and ahead a year each up by three points.

“This is likely due to the Bank of England’s August 7 cut in interest rates, delivering the lowest cost of borrowing for more than two years.

“The improved sentiment on personal finances is welcome, but there are many clouds on the horizon in the form of inflation – the highest since January 2024 – and rising unemployment.

“There’s no shortage of speculation, too, about what the autumn budget will bring in terms of tax rises.”

He added: “While August’s overall index score of minus 17 is the best this year, consumer confidence continues to move in a very narrow band, and there’s no sense that it is about to break out into fresher, more optimistic territory.

“The UK’s consumers are still in wait-and-see mode, and any surprises could result in sudden and sharp changes in sentiment.”