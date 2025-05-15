‘Good start’ for investment bank but rule changes needed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) has made a “good start”, Scotland’s public sector watchdog has said, but changes to UK Government rules are needed for it to become self-sufficient.

The bank was launched in 2020, with the Scottish Government pledging £2 billion over the next decade to allow it to back start-up businesses.

To date, the bank has committed £785 million into 43 different projects and encouraged £1.4 billion in outside investment, according to a report by Audit Scotland released on Thursday.

The 42-page report praised the bank’s “clear and rigorous” processes for managing the risks associated with investment and in 2023-24 recorded £19.3 million in gross income, more than paying for its £16.1 million operating costs.

But the bank said Treasury rules mean it is unable to carry forward income it generates on investments.

One of the recommendations of the report urged the Scottish Government to “ensure that it can effectively influence the UK Government’s review of public finance institutions by having clear proposals to support the long-term ambition for the Bank to become a perpetual investment fund”.

Auditor General Stephen Boyle said: “The Scottish National Investment Bank was set up to deliver economic, social, and environmental benefits for Scotland, as well as a financial return – and it’s made a good start on those ambitions.

“But for the bank to be successful, the Scottish Government needs to address the lack of flexibility around the bank’s budget, and the barriers presented by UK Treasury rules.”

Responding to the report, Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said: “Audit Scotland’s report underlines the positive impact the Scottish National Investment Bank has had on the investment landscape.

“The bank has committed £785 million in investments since its inception and attracted £1.4 billion in private sector funding. This is helping build businesses, create jobs and reduce carbon emissions.

“The Auditor General also notes the sound arrangements made by the bank and the Scottish Government on its governance, accountability and risk management.

“The report sets out clearly the complex financial and budgeting operating environment.

“The Scottish Government is taking action to improve the financial position for the bank, but this report is clear that the UK Government also needs to take action as part of the Spending Review process to ensure that the bank can reach its full potential.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “This is false. The funding arrangements and flexibilities for the Scottish National Investment Bank are a matter for the Scottish Government, which has the ability to carry forward funding across financial years through the Scotland Reserve.”

SNIB chair Willie Watt said: “Audit Scotland’s report is a comprehensive review of what the bank has achieved in just over four years of operation. However, our ambition is for the bank to become a perpetual investment fund for Scotland.

“The report recognises the barriers facing us and recommends measures to overcome them.

“We welcome the recommendations for the Scottish Government to introduce year-end budget flexibility, and for them to develop a route map toward our longer-term funding model through engagement with HM Treasury.

“We will continue to engage productively with all parties to achieve our aims.”