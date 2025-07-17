Fewer people claimed non-dom tax status in UK ahead of Government crackdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of non-dom taxpayers in the UK dipped last year prior to the Government clamping down on the tax status, official figures show.

There were about 73,700 people claiming non-domiciled tax status in the year ending in April last year, according to estimates from HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

This was 400 fewer than the 2022-23 tax year, or a dip of about 0.5%.

The number of non-doms, according to self-assessment tax returns, stood 3,900 below that in the tax year ending 2020.

It indicates a slowdown in the number of people claiming the tax status following a post-pandemic resurgence.

Non-domiciled means UK residents whose permanent home, or their “domicile” for tax purposes, is outside the UK.

The regime meant that so-called non-doms paid tax in the UK only on income generated in the UK – meaning any income earned overseas was exempt from British taxation.

However, the Labour Government abolished the non-dom tax status in April following backlash that wealthy residents could enjoy the benefits of living in the UK without paying as much tax.

Previous chancellor Jeremy Hunt estimated that scrapping the regime would raise about £2.7 billion for the Treasury by 2028-29.

Recent data showed the UK saw the biggest fall in billionaires on record amid the Government non-dom clampdown.

The Sunday Times Rich List said there were fewer of the world’s “super rich” coming to live in Britain.

HMRC’s data published on Thursday showed that some £9 billion was raised from non-doms paying income tax, capital gains tax and national insurance last year.

This was a £107 million increase on the prior year, despite the dip in the number of individuals.