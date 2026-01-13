Shoe Zone takes aim at Government policy as profit woes laid bare

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Retailer Shoe Zone has hit out at “highly adverse” government policies as it revealed plunging annual profits and warned earnings are set to tumble again due to tough trading.

The high street chain saw its shares drop 22% in morning trading on Tuesday after revealing pre-tax profits slumped by more than two-thirds to £3.3 million in the year to September 27, down from £10.1 million the previous year.

It said trading remained under pressure at the start of 2025-26 amid weak consumer confidence and as it blamed Government budget measures for sending costs soaring and weighing on shopper spending.

The group is forecasting profits will fall to about £1 million in the year to October – down by 70% year on year.

Chairman Charles Smith said: “Trading conditions remained challenging in the first quarter of the new financial year, with revenue down on forecast, reflecting ongoing macro-economic pressures that continue to weigh on consumer confidence resulting in lower footfall on the UK high street, alongside the highly adverse Government fiscal policies.

“The Government’s November 2025 budget included an additional increase in the national living wage, raising our cost base further, with broader measures not materially improving consumer sentiment.”

The group has seen its shares sink to its lowest level for five years in recent months as its trading woes have deepened.

It saw store sales drop 10.3% to £113.1 million over 2024-25, having ended the year with 28 fewer stores on a net basis, at 269 in total.

It shut 39 shops but opened 11, while also revamping six to its larger format.

Mr Smith said Government policy weighed on the previous year, but added other factors also impacted trading.

He said: “Persistent inflation, higher interest rates and reduced disposable income contributed to negative economic and consumer sentiment in the UK.

“Sales were good when there was a reason to buy, such as the warm summer and the back-to-school period, however discretionary spending remained subdued as consumers exercised greater caution in what they were spending money on.”