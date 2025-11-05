Barratt Redrow sells more homes despite ‘challenging’ market

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barratt Redrow has said it sold more homes in recent months but cautioned that demand next year could be impacted by the autumn Budget.

The UK’s biggest housebuilder called on the Government to support first-time buyers alongside updating investors on its recent trading.

The company completed the sale of 3,665 homes between July and late October, about 8% more than the same period last year.

However, it noted a slowdown in bookings compared with the prior year, indicating weaker confidence among potential buyers.

Barratt Redrow is still expecting to complete the sale of between 17,200 and 17,800 homes over the financial year.

But it said this performance was dependent on typical seasonal activity over the rest of 2025, and the impact of the upcoming Budget on demand.

It comes amid speculation that the Chancellor could make changes to property taxes in the Budget to help raise more money, as well as wider economic worries and a weakening jobs market affecting the sector.

Rachel Reeves declined in a speech on Tuesday to recommit to Labour’s manifesto commitments not to raise income tax, national insurance or VAT, saying “we will all have to contribute”.

Barratt Redrow’s chief executive David Thomas said: “We have delivered a resilient performance over the period despite challenging market conditions and increased uncertainty ahead of the November Budget.

“In the long term, the fundamentals of UK housing demand are unchanged, and Barratt Redrow is uniquely well positioned with three strong consumer brands, a high quality land bank, and the financial strength to invest through the cycle.

“In the meantime, it is essential that Government policy continues to prioritise planning reform, removes barriers to investment and, crucially, supports homebuyers, especially first-time buyers, if the sector is to accelerate volumes to help meet the country’s housing needs.”

The developer called for Government action to support demand for homes, amid ongoing concerns about affordability among first-time buyers.

Oli Creasey, head of property research at Quilter Cheviot, said it “feels like a call for Help to Buy or similar to be brought back into the equation, and follows Barratt Redrow’s recent announcement of private Help to Buy-style loans”.

This refers to a new equity home loan product designed to help buyers with smaller deposits get a property.

Mr Creasey added that the move “may add further pressure on the UK Government to provide more direct support to the struggling sector”.