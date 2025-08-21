Government to take control of Speciality Steel after insolvency

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The government has taken control of the UK’s third largest steelworks in a bid to save 1,450 jobs at the site.

The high court confirmed on Thursday that Speciality Steel – previously part of Sanjeev Gupta’s Liberty Steel business – would face a compulsory liquidation.

The operation, which has plants in Rotherham and Stocksbridge in South Yorkshire, will be placed into the hands of the Official Receiver and special managers from advisory firm Teneo.

Ongoing wages and costs to keep the plant running will be covered by the Government until a buyer is found.

However, bosses at Speciality Steel said the move to wind up the business is “irrational”.

Jeffrey Kabel, chief transformation officer said: “The decision to push Speciality Steel UK into compulsory liquidation, especially when we have support from the world’s largest asset manager to resume operations and facilitate creditor recovery is irrational.

“The plan that GFG (Sanjeev Gupta’s parent business) presented to the court would have secured new investment in the UK steel industry, protecting jobs and establishing a sustainable operational platform under a new governance structure with independent oversight.

“Instead, liquidation will now impose prolonged uncertainty and significant costs on UK taxpayers for settlements and related expenses, despite the availability of a commercial solution.”

GFG said it will put forward a bid to retake control of the business alongside debt and equity partners and present this to the Official Receiver.

A Government spokesperson said: “We know this will be a deeply worrying time for staff and their families, but we remain committed to a bright and sustainable future for steelmaking and steel making jobs in the UK.

“It is now for the independent Official Receiver to carry out their duties as liquidator, including ensuring employees are paid, while we also make sure staff and local communities are supported.”

UK Steel director general Gareth Stace said: “UK Steel welcomes the Government’s recognition of the importance of the Liberty Speciality Steel assets and hopes that a new owner is found quickly and can inject the investment and working capital required to return production volumes to previous levels.

“The assets produce high quality, specialist steels that serve high value markets.

“The low production levels of recent years have left significant holes in the domestic supply chain that have been filled by imports.

“We hope to see these holes quickly filled by UK-made steel.”