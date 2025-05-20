Government targets ‘warmonger’ Putin with 100 new sanctions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government has announced 100 new sanctions on Russia in support of Ukraine.

The measures are aimed at “ramping up pressure” on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military, energy exports and information war, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said.

They will target the supply chains of weapons, including Iskander missiles which have been fired into civilian areas during the war.

Mr Putin has repeatedly fired Iskander missiles with a “callous disregard for life”, the Government said, including in a strike against Sumy in April that Ukraine said killed 34 civilians including children.

The UK will also sanction 18 more ships in the “shadow fleet” carrying Russian oil.

It comes after US President Donald Trump said Russia and Ukraine will “immediately” begin ceasefire negotiations after he had a two-hour call with Mr Putin.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Mr Putin’s latest strikes “show his true colours as a warmonger”.

“We urge him to agree a full, unconditional ceasefire right away so there can be talks on a just and lasting peace,” Mr Lammy added.

“In addition, today’s measures will strike at the heart of Putin’s efforts to get around our sanctions and help block his failing attempts to reconnect to the international economy.”

Last week saw the first direct engagement between Russian and Ukrainian delegations since 2022.

Negotiations in Turkey on Friday brought about a limited exchange of prisoners but no pause in the fighting.

The Government’s latest action comes as the EU prepares to announce its 17th package of sanctions against Russia, in a coordinated effort.

“We have been clear that delaying peace efforts will only redouble our resolve to help Ukraine to defend itself and use our sanctions to restrict Putin’s war machine,” Mr Lammy said.

The sanctions also target 14 more members of the Social Design Agency (SDA), which carries out Kremlin-funded information operations that are designed to undermine sovereignty, democracy, and the rule of law in Ukraine and across the world.

The Government previously sanctioned the SDA and several of its leaders in 2024, but will now target all levels of the organisation.