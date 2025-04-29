Grocery price inflation jumps to highest in over a year, figures show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Grocery price inflation has surged to its highest level for over a year as chocolate prices soared by nearly a fifth, but this failed to dent demand for Easter eggs, according to new figures.

The latest data from retail analysts Kantar showed that grocery inflation rose to 3.8% in the four weeks to April 20, up from 3.5% in the previous month and the highest since the four weeks to March 17 last year.

It was largely driven by a 17.4% jump in chocolate confectionery prices, while coffee and butters and spreads also saw big increases.

But the figures revealed that rising prices did not stop shoppers splashing out over the Easter holidays, with spending on Easter eggs up by 11% year-on-year over the four weeks to Easter.

Some of this rise was driven by the higher prices but the number sold through supermarket tills also rose, up 0.4% on last year, signalling strong demand.

Sales overall across UK supermarkets rose by 6.5% in the four weeks to April 20, the figures showed.

Supermarket customers looked to discounts and loyalty card deals to help cut the costs of their food shop, with spending on promotions reaching 29.7% – its highest level so far this year, Kantar said.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said: “The grocers have been sharpening their pricing strategies to stay competitive in the fight for footfall.

“They’ve invested in price cuts which were the main driver of promotional growth.

“Often linked to loyalty cards, spending on these deals grew by £347 million.

“At Tesco and Sainsbury’s, nearly 20% of items sold are on a price match, and they end up in almost two thirds of baskets.”

He said that there was also evidence of shoppers trading up for their Easter shop, with premium own label sales up 23.2% in the past four weeks.

“Ultimately, retailers need to be seen to be offering great value but it’s a fine tightrope to walk, particularly as they manage their own business costs,” he added.