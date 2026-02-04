GSK posts higher profits but indicates sales growth to slow in 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pharmaceutical giant GSK has revealed a jump in profits amid a boost from HIV and asthma treatments, but pointed towards slower growth next year.

It came amid the first set of results by new chief executive Luke Miels, who took over from Emma Walmsley at the turn of the year.

The new boss hailed “strong” trading over the past year and told investors it is “well placed to move forward in this next phase” for the company.

GSK reported the turnover grew by 4% to £32.7 billion in 2025, with 6% growth in the final quarter.

Growth was supported by higher demand for its speciality medicines, which saw sales increase by 17% to £13.5 billion.

This included 18% growth for respiratory, immunology and inflammation treatments, while sales of HIV medication were up 11%.

The company also suggested it has no plans to join pharmaceutical rivals in the weight-loss drug market, a week after competitor AstraZeneca partnered with a Chinese drugs firm to grow its pipeline of obesity drugs.

Mr Miels said: “On GLP-1 medication, it’s going to be very crowded.

“Medically, it is a really fascinating area, but strategically for us our focus is more on the downstream effects of obesity rather than GLP-1 products.”

On Wednesday, GSK also said that core operating profits were up 7% over the past year, after accelerating to a stronger-than-expected 14% in the latest quarter.

However, it told shareholders that this recent profit growth is set to moderate over 2026, predicting core operating profit growth of between 7% to 9% for the year.

Mr Miels said: “GSK delivered another strong performance in 2025, driven mainly by specialty medicines, with double-digit sales growth in respiratory, immunology and inflammation (RI&I), oncology and HIV.

“Good R&D (research and development) progress also continued, with five major product approvals achieved and several acquisitions and new partnerships completed to strengthen the pipeline further in oncology and RI&I.

“We expect this positive momentum to continue in 2026, which will be a key year of execution and operational delivery with strong focus on commercial launches and accelerating R&D.”

Earlier this week, GSK said it was axing up to around 350 research and development jobs across the US and UK as part of an ongoing overhaul of the division.

It is understood around 50 UK jobs so far are being cut in the group’s main UK R&D hub in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, although the final number of roles being impacted in Britain and the US are set to be confirmed in the coming months.

Sheena Berry, healthcare analyst at Quilter Cheviot, said: “GSK has delivered a solid end to 2025.

“This was the first full-year update under new CEO (chief executive) Luke Miels, and it represents a steady and credible start.

“While growth moderates slightly in guidance, the combination of vaccine leadership, strength in HIV and a clear long-term target should provide investors with reassurance that GSK remains on a sustainable growth trajectory.”