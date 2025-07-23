Wetherspoon hails ‘standout’ Guinness sales while breakfasts rebound
The chain, which runs 794 pubs in the UK and Ireland, said sales increased by 5.1% in the three months to July 20.
The chain, which runs 794 pubs in the UK and Ireland, said sales increased by 5.1% in the three months to July 20, compared like-for-like with the same period last year.
The volume of sales recently overtook pre-pandemic levels, the company revealed, having previously flagged a slow recovery across its estate.
It highlighted strong draught sales, particularly Guinness, as well as growth for wine and an improvement in spirits.
Guinness maker Diageo has consistently said demand for the Irish stout has been growing rapidly.
Furthermore, good weather over the period boosted visitors, with a raft of Wetherspoon pubs benefiting from beer gardens.
Wetherspoon’s chairman Tim Martin said: “Draught volumes are performing strongly with Guinness being the standout performer.
“On the food front, breakfasts, terribly slow post-pandemic, have recovered their lustre and are now well ahead.
“Chicken, also, has put in a clucking good performance and volumes in recent weeks are up by about 50% compared to pre-pandemic levels.”
Wetherspoon is expecting to meet its profit forecasts for the year, despite warning over the impact of higher labour costs following increases to employers’ national insurance contributions and the minimum wage.
It has previously warned it is facing a £60 million hit from the higher business costs.
Nonetheless, the group has said it plans to invest in its pubs over the year ahead, including staff rooms and gardens, and hopes to open another 30 sites.