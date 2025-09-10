Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Gym Group plans 16 more openings amid strong Gen Z demand

Shares in the company were 9% higher at 148.9p

Henry Saker-Clark
Wednesday 10 September 2025 13:09 BST
Gen Z views fitness as ‘part of their identity’, a gym boss said (The Gym Group/PA)
Gen Z views fitness as ‘part of their identity’, a gym boss said (The Gym Group/PA) (PA Wire)

The Gym Group is on track to open up to 16 new gyms this year, with bosses anticipating trading will reach the top end of industry targets. Shares in the low-cost fitness firm surged on Wednesday, hitting their highest level since July.

The company reported that strong demand from health-conscious Gen Z customers has driven increased membership and revenues.

For the six months to June 30, revenues grew by 8% to £121 million compared with the previous year.

Meanwhile, membership was up 5% at the end of the period compared with a year earlier, as it was also boosted by more regular trips to the gym by its customers.

Will Orr, chief executive of the firm, said around 40% of the group’s members are Gen Z, highlighting their interest in the group’s value focused offer.

“We are a broad church with 950,000 members, but many of those are Gen Z,” he said

“We have been focusing on being successful with a no frills proposition, being the Premier Inn of gyms, and I think that does resonate with the younger customers.”

The Gym Group has said it will open up to 16 gyms this year amid stronger trading (The Gym Group/PA)
The Gym Group has said it will open up to 16 gyms this year amid stronger trading (The Gym Group/PA) (PA Wire)

The Gym Group has said it has benefited from strong trading at its new stores as it pushes forward with further site openings.

Bosses said it is on track with targets to open between 14 and 16 sites in 2025 and expects to accelerate this to around 20 next year.

The group has previously said it plans to open around 50 sites over the next three years.

Shares in the company were 9% higher at 148.9p.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in