Halfords sales and profits tick higher as cycling demand jumps

Halfords has revealed increased sales and profits amid a boost from stronger bike sales over the past half-year.

Bosses said the business was buoyed by a “recovery” in the cycling market, warm summer weather and “fantastic” sales of children’s bikes.

Sales in the cycling business rose by 9% for the half-year to September 26, compared with a year earlier, as a result.

It helped drive a 3.3% increase in total revenues to £893.3 million for the half-year.

Elsewhere, the group saw like-for-like motoring revenues rise by 1.1%, while its autocentres business saw like-for-like growth of 4.3%.

Meanwhile, Henry Birch, who was appointed chief executive of the company earlier this year, told the Press Association that pre-Budget speculation was “unhelpful” for consumers but that the business was in a good position following Wednesday’s Budget.

He said: “Having assessed the Budget, we are still really confident heading forwards.

“In business rates, it looks like we could see decreases for some retail sites and increases for some autocentres, but it’s broadly similar net-net.”

Halfords said it was making “good progress” with its rollout of “fusion” garages, which link the group’s autocentres and motoring retail services.

It said it had now launched 79 sites in this model as part of an expansion target of 150 sites, highlighting improved profitability at the locations.

Mr Birch added: “Looking ahead, there are significant opportunities for us to create further value through improvements in our technology and data capability, which are key areas of focus for us as we plan for the future.

“While the operating environment remains unpredictable, our combination of needs-based products and services, as well as market-leading positions in both motoring and cycling, give us the confidence that we will continue to grow our business in line with our plans.”

Garry White, chief investment commentator at Charles Stanley, said: “Halfords is keeping its wheels turning, but the road ahead looks bumpy.

“The motoring services and cycling retailer delivered steady like-for-like growth at the interim stage and reaffirmed full-year guidance, helped by cost savings and its push into services.

“Yet rising labour costs and a fragile consumer backdrop may mean it will be challenging to keep margins in gear in the second half of the year.”