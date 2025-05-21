Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harvey Nichols could scrap its luxury hampers and own-brand food as part of a major restructuring plan to save money.

Around 70 roles, representing 5 per cent of the luxury retailer's 1,400-strong workforce, are at risk as the company launches a three-year turnaround programme.

The overhaul, led by CEO Julia Goddard, aims to restore profitability by focusing on core offerings.

The department store is considering significant changes to its business model, including potentially discontinuing its own-brand food products, hampers, and corporate food services.

Its online food marketplace is also under review. These potential cuts are part of a broader strategy to sharpen the company's focus on fashion, beauty, and hospitality.

Goddard, who took the helm last year, is spearheading the effort to improve the retailer's financial performance. The company has initiated consultations with staff regarding the proposed restructuring.

open image in gallery Harvey Nichols is well known for selling its own range of food and drink hampers ( Harvey Nichols )

Harvey Nichols said it has secured a raft of new fashion brands and is pushing forward with a major refurbishment of its Knightsbridge store to attract more customers.

A company spokeswoman said: “Harvey Nichols is undergoing a significant transformation to re-establish the brand as a British icon and flagship destination.

“As part of this transformation, we have already secured 75 new fashion brands for 2025.

“In line with this strategy and the focus on our core fashion and beauty edit, we are putting forward proposals regarding the non-core areas of our business and the restructuring of some of our teams.

“We are committed to supporting all affected employees through this transition and ensuring the long-term success of our business.”