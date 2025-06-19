Recruiter Hays warns over profits as hiring slump in German car sector worsens

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Recruiter Hays has warned that its annual profits could fall short of expectations because of a lacklustre global jobs market and German car firms slowing hiring amid the threat of higher US tariffs.

Shares in the company, which is one of the biggest recruitment agencies in Europe and the largest to be listed in the UK, dropped by more than 13% following the update on Thursday morning.

It said activity in recent months had dropped, driven largely by weakness in permanent recruitment globally “reflecting low levels of client and candidate confidence as a result of macroeconomic uncertainty”.

The market for temporary and contracting work continues to be more resilient, it said.

Hays has been grappling with a downturn in global hiring for a prolonged period, leading it to cut staffing levels significantly to reduce costs.

Worsening economic conditions in much of Western Europe, and growing uncertainty from US President Donald Trump’s trade policies and conflict in the Middle East, have contributed to many firms holding off hiring.

In Germany, the group’s largest market, subdued activity in the automotive sector has driven weaker permanent and temporary recruitment.

Car makers in the country are facing up to a 25% tariff rate on exports to the US with big firms pushing to make a deal with Mr Trump to soften the blow.

Hays said it was expecting fees to decline by 5% in Germany, and by a steeper 13% from permanent recruitment within its UK and Ireland business.

Lower fees are expected to eat into its earnings, with the firm now forecasting a pre-exceptional operating profit of about £45 million for the year to the end of June, down from the £56.4 million previously guided by analysts.

Looking ahead, Hays said it expects “challenging market conditions to persist” into the new financial year, meaning it was focusing on improving fee income and efficiency.