Heathrow records busiest April for passenger numbers
The west London airport served nearly 7.1 million passengers last month.
Heathrow Airport said last month was its busiest April on record, as it served nearly 7.1 million passengers.
That is up 5.9% compared with April 2024.
The increase was partially driven by the timing of Easter this year.
The west London airport said this year it has recorded the “highest departure punctuality out of the major European hubs”, 99% of bags travelled on the planned flights, and 97% of passengers waited less than five minutes at security.
Chief executive Thomas Woldbye said: “Last month showed Heathrow at its very best – we successfully navigated our busiest April ever whilst our service levels took a further leap forward.
“We’re providing great value for our passengers and I’m proud of what we’ve achieved in collaboration with our Team Heathrow partners so far this year.
“We’re now firmly focused on the busy summer ahead and work is under way across the airport to ensure we continue delivering for our customers.”