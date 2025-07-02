Government says no law change needed to send workers home in extreme heat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Business Secretary has dismissed calls for new workplace legislation that would allow Britons to be sent home during extreme heat, despite much of England bracing for temperatures set to reach 34C.

Jonathan Reynolds argued that "behavioural changes" like drinking plenty of water and staying protected in the sun were more important than additional legal frameworks.

His comments come as extreme heat warnings were extended across large parts of England on Monday, with the forecast 34C making it one of the hottest June days on record.

The Met Office said temperatures would climb above 30C widely across England including places such as Manchester, Sheffield, Bristol and Cambridge – with highs of 34C in London and south-east England.

The sweltering heat means Monday was one of the hottest June days ever, with UK temperatures for the month only surpassing 34C in only three years since 1960.

It marks the second heatwave for parts of the UK this month, with scientists warning searing temperatures of 32C earlier in June were made 100 times more likely because of human-caused climate change, while the heatwave that gripped south-east England was 10 times likelier.

open image in gallery Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the phased approach struck the right balance between protecting workers and businesses (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

Heatwaves are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change, and experts have warned heatwaves are “silent killers”, with the impacts of heat severely underestimated.

There is no law nor guidance in the UK for minimum or maximum acceptable workplace temperatures, but employers must follow health and safety law to keep temperatures at a reasonable level.

Mr Reynolds suggested a law change was not needed when asked if workers should be sent home in the event temperatures climb too high and there is no mitigation like air conditioning in place.

He told the PA news agency: “It is a hot day today for a northerner like myself. I’m struggling a little bit with it.

“There are existing laws in place, the health and safety acts, around what a safe workplace should be. I don’t think we need more legislation in that area.”

He added: “Obviously, some behavioural changes, making sure people are hydrated, obviously are duly protected if they work, particularly outside.

“I think we have got to make sure that we’re doing that. We shouldn’t need additional laws.”