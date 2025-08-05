BP reveals plans for group-wide costs and business review as profits fall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BP bosses have unveiled plans to look for further cost cuts and conduct a “thorough” review of its portfolio as it comes under pressure from shareholders.

Chief executive Murray Auchincloss pledged the oil and gas group would do “better for its investors” and said there was “much more to do” under its current three-year plan.

BP has been under pressure from shareholders to boost profits and cut costs, with activist investor Elliott Management recently taking a 5% stake in the group.

The group saw half-year profits tumble by nearly a third as weaker oil prices weighed on earnings, although it posted a better-than-expected performance for the second quarter.

It reported a 32% fall in underlying replacement cost profits – the group’s preferred profit measure – to 3.73 billion US dollars (£2.81 billion) for the six months to June 30.

Underlying profits fell 15% year-on-year to 2.35 billion dollars (£1.77 billion) between April and June, although this was a significant improvement from 1.38 billion dollars (£1.04 billion) in the first quarter and better than most analysts had forecast.

BP’s aims to ramp up its overhaul process follows talks with incoming chairman Albert Manifold who starts next month, Mr Auchincloss said.

Mr Auchincloss said: “He and I have been in discussions and have agreed that we will conduct a thorough review of our portfolio of businesses to ensure we are maximising shareholder value moving forward.

“We are also initiating a further cost review and, whilst we will not compromise on safety, we are doing this with a view to being best in class in our industry.”

“BP can and will do better for its investors,” he added.

In another move to appease shareholders, the FTSE 100 firm also said it would buy back another 750 million dollars (£565 million) in shares and hike the quarterly dividend payout by 4%.