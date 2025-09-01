Time for tea: Whittard of Chelsea opening new UK stores after sales surge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Retailer Whittard of Chelsea has pledged to open more stores across the UK in 2025 and 2026 after notching up its fourth year in a row of growing sales.

The tea, coffee and hot chocolate retailer said rising revenues were helping offset surging costs across the business, while new concepts were being rolled out across its expanding store estate, such as tea tasting stations.

It posted a 9.1% rise in net revenues to £49.8 million for 2024, with UK sales up 6.5% to £42 million, helping earnings jump 12% to £2.4 million, according to its latest set of accounts.

On a like-for-like basis, Whittard said sales grew 6% in a “tough retail environment”.

It opened new UK shops including in Oxford, Nottingham, and Gatwick North Terminal last year and said it would launch more stores nationwide in 2025 and 2026.

Chief executive Nathan Smith said: “2024 marked our fourth consecutive year of growth, reflecting the growing appeal of our brand from consumers across the globe.

“There is no doubt that we are operating under a tough backdrop, but we remain focused on our priorities, ensuring we have continued growth momentum that can outpace continued rising costs.”

The firm said 2025 so far had got followed a “similar pattern to 2024, with rising cost pressures, being offset by stronger trading results”.

With over 40 stores nationwide, the group said it remains a “key brand on the UK high street”.

But it is also growing its overseas footprint, with international expansion focusing on Asia, the US, Middle East and Europe.

“We are excited about the future, and are committed to build on our strong UK presence, whilst expanding to target markets globally,” said Mr Smith.