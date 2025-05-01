HSBC chairman Mark Tucker to retire after eight-year tenure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The chairman of HSBC will retire by the end of the year, ending an eight-year tenure that has overseen three chief executives and a tussle with one of the bank’s biggest shareholders.

HSBC said it had kick-started a search for a new chairman after Mark Tucker told the board he intended to leave.

Mr Tucker, who took on the role of chairman in October 2017, has been at the helm of one of the world’s biggest banks during crises including the Covid pandemic and the rising cost of living, and growing tensions between the US and China.

HSBC’s chief executive John Flint stepped down in 2019 after 18 months in the role, following the bank’s confirmation of plans to cut 4,000 jobs globally.

Noel Quinn stepped into the role, but unexpectedly announced his retirement last year after an “intense” five years, saying he wanted to “get a better balance between my personal and business life”.

Georges Elhedery now leads the bank and is overseeing a major overhaul as it seeks to slash costs by 1.5 billion US dollars (£1.1 billion) by the end of 2026.

HSBC also faced mounting pressure from one of its biggest shareholders, Chinese insurer Ping An, to split the bank in two and create a separate Asia-headquartered business.

A plan to break up the bank was rejected by shareholders last year, but the restructuring announcement initially prompted some speculation that it could eventually fracture.

Mr Tucker said it had been a “great honour and privilege to lead HSBC as chair”.

“With the strong foundations laid over the last eight plus years, I am very confident that under Georges’ leadership, HSBC will go from strength to strength,” he said.

Ann Godbehere, who sits on the board and is leading the search for a successor, said Mr Tucker had “provided excellent stewardship of the bank through the Covid-19 pandemic, and most recently, led the group CEO succession process”.

“Very importantly, he has also deepened the group’s relationships with key clients, regulators and investors around the world,” she added.

The bank expects to update shareholders on its search for a new chairman “in due course”.