HSBC to buy Silicon Valley Bank UK after weekend of crisis talks

HSBC has bought collapsed lender Silicon Valley Bank’s UK arm for a nominal £1 in a private sale facilitated by the government and the Bank of England.

The unfolding crisis over the weekend saw Mr Hunt warn that hundreds of UK tech firms were seriously at risk after the lender's collapse, and crisis talks continued overnight on Sunday.

The Bank of England announced on Friday that Silicon Valley Bank UK was entering insolvency, following the collapse of its parent company in the United States – the largest failure of a bank since the 2008 financial crisis.

The US government had moved to stop a potential banking crisis after the historic failure of Silicon Valley Bank, with all deposits protected, amid fears that the factors that caused the Santa Clara, California-based bank to fail could spread.

But before 7am on Monday, it had been confirmed that the deal would ensure deposits are protected and that no taxpayer support would be involved.

He said: “This morning, the government and the Bank of England facilitated a private sale of Silicon Valley Bank UK to HSBC.

“Deposits will be protected, with no taxpayer support. I said yesterday that we would look after our tech sector, and we have worked urgently to deliver that promise.”

The Bank of England has said all deposits are "safe and secure" following the sale.

Their statement added: "The Bank of England (Bank), in consultation with the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), HM Treasury (HMT) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has taken the decision to sell Silicon Valley Bank UK Limited ('SVBUK'), the UK subsidiary of the US bank, to HSBC UK Bank Plc (HSBC).

“HSBC is authorised and supervised by the PRA and the FCA.”

Mr Hunt added: “The UK's tech sector is genuinely world-leading and of huge importance to the British economy, supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs.

“I said yesterday that we would look after our tech sector, and we have worked urgently to deliver on that promise and find a solution that will provide SVB UK's customers with confidence.

“Today the government and the Bank of England have facilitated a private sale of Silicon Valley Bank UK; this ensures customer deposits are protected and can bank as normal, with no taxpayer support. I am pleased we have reached a resolution in such short order.

“HSBC is Europe's largest bank, and SVB UK customers should feel reassured by the strength, safety and security that brings them.”

A statement from HSBC chief executive Noel Quinn said the acquisition makes "excellent strategic sense".

“We welcome SVB UK's customers to HSBC and look forward to helping them grow in the UK and around the world. SVB UK customers can continue to bank as usual, safe in the knowledge that their deposits are backed by the strength, safety and security of HSBC. We warmly welcome SVB UK colleagues to HSBC, we are excited to start working with them,” Mr Quinn said in a statement.

The Bank of London - a UK clearing bank that had also put forward a rescue bid for SVB UK - criticised the sale to HSBC as a "missed opportunity".

It said: "For many, this will be seen as a missed opportunity to support competition and innovation.

"It cannot be right that once again the heritage banks that have provided a poor service to UK entrepreneurs over many years benefit from their already dominant position.

"Britain needs better. For our part, we at The Bank of London stand ready to serve the entrepreneurial community of the UK."

Tom Tugendhat, MP for Tonbridge and a former Tory leadership hopeful, tweeted that it represents a “great deal”.

He wrote: “[This is] a great deal for GB tech - avoiding disruption; GB taxpayers - it costs us nothing and backs ideas, jobs and future taxes; and HSBC shareholders - it opens an important sector of the economy to them. Well done @hmtreasury.”

The near-financial crisis that US regulators had to intervene to prevent left Asian markets jittery as trading began Monday.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped about 1.2 per cent in morning trading. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.6 per cent to 7,104.30.

South Korea's Kospi, though, was little changed.

Silicon Valley Bank had been forced to dump some of its Treasuries at at a loss to fund its customers’ withdrawals. (AP)

In an effort to shore up confidence in the banking system, the Treasury Department, Federal Reserve and FDIC said on Sunday that all Silicon Valley Bank clients would be protected and able to access their money.

They also announced steps that are intended to protect the bank's customers and prevent additional bank runs.

“This step will ensure that the US banking system continues to perform its vital roles of protecting deposits and providing access to credit to households and businesses in a manner that promotes strong and sustainable economic growth," the agencies said in a joint statement.

Under the plan, depositors at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, including those whose holdings exceed the 250,000 US dollar insurance limit, will be able to access their money on Monday.

In a separate move, the Federal Reserve late Sunday announced an expansive emergency lending programme that is intended to prevent a wave of bank runs that would threaten the stability of the banking system and the economy as a whole.

Fed officials characterised the programme as akin to what central banks have done for many decades: Lend freely to the banking system so that customers would be confident that they could access their accounts whenever needed.

The lending facility will allow banks that need to raise cash to pay depositors to borrow that money from the Fed, rather than having to sell Treasuries and other securities to raise the money.

Silicon Valley Bank had been forced to dump some of its Treasuries at at a loss to fund its customers' withdrawals.

Under the Fed's new program, banks can post those securities as collateral and borrow from the emergency facility.

The Treasury has set aside 25 billion dollars to offset any losses incurred under the Fed's emergency lending facility. Fed officials said, however, that they do not expect to have to use any of that money, given that the securities posted as collateral have a very low risk of default.

Analysts said the Fed's program should be enough to calm financial markets on Monday.

“Monday will surely be a stressful day for many in the regional banking sector, but today's action dramatically reduces the risk of further contagion," economists at Jefferies, an investment bank, said in a research note.

Though Sunday's steps marked the most extensive government intervention in the banking system since the 2008 financial crisis, its actions are relatively limited compared with what was done 15 years ago.

The two failed banks themselves have not been rescued, and taxpayer money has not been provided to the banks.

Joe Biden is meeting Rishi Sunak in California (Toby Melville/PA) (PA Wire)

President Joe Biden said on Sunday evening as he boarded Air Force One back to Washington that he would speak about the bank situation on Monday.

In a statement, Mr Biden also said he was "firmly committed to holding those responsible for this mess fully accountable and to continuing our efforts to strengthen oversight and regulation of larger banks so that we are not in this position again".

Regulators had to rush to close Silicon Valley Bank, a financial institution with more than 200 billion US dollars in assets, on Friday when it experienced a traditional run on the bank where depositors rushed to withdraw their funds all at once.

It is the second-largest bank failure in US history, behind only the 2008 failure of Washington Mutual.

Some prominent Silicon Valley executives feared that if Washington didn't rescue the failed bank, customers would make runs on other financial institutions in the coming days.

Stock prices plunged over the last few days at other banks that cater to technology companies, including First Republic Bank and PacWest Bank.

Among the bank's customers are a range of companies from California's wine industry, where many wineries rely on Silicon Valley Bank for loans, and technology startups devoted to combating climate change.