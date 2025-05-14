Imperial Brands boss Stefan Bomhard to retire from tobacco firm

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The boss of Imperial Brands is to retire after five years leading the tobacco giant.

Shares in the company slumped after chief executive Stefan Bomhard announced his departure from the John Player Special and Rizla maker.

The London-listed firm said Lukas Paravicini, the company’s current chief financial officer, will replace Mr Bomhard on October 1.

The departing chief will remain on Imperial’s board until the end of the year and support Mr Paravinci’s transition until next May.

Meanwhile, Imperial Brands’ current chief strategy and development officer will take over as chief financial officer from October.

Imperial’s shares have risen by around 80% over the past five years under Mr Bomhard’s leadership, as he directed the company to focus on traditional cigarettes and increased shareholder returns.

Imperial Brands chairwoman Therese Esperdy said: “Under Stefan’s leadership, Imperial Brands has delivered consistent growth and outstanding returns for shareholders.

“One of Stefan’s many great achievements was the way he comprehensively refreshed our executive leadership, making strong hires from other consumer businesses and nurturing internal talent.

“Today’s appointments follow a rigorous selection process and demonstrate our deep management bench strength.”

It came as Imperial revealed that revenues dipped by 3.1% to £14.6 billion for the six months to March, compared with the same period a year earlier.

The firm said net revenues across tobacco and its next-generation product business, which includes vapes and heated tobacco, were up 0.7% for the period.

It said higher pricing across its tobacco division helped to offset a slump in sales volumes.

Shares in the company dropped by 7.1% to 2,684p in early trading on Wednesday.